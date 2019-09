Employees of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan revealed illegal import of Samsung mobile phones for 2,885 million soms. Press service of the agency reported.

A Lexus GX460 car of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic was stopped in Osh city.

Illegally imported from a neighboring state goods — 120 Samsung Galaxy A20 mobile phones and 110 — Samsung Galaxy A30 mobile phones — were found during inspection of the car.

The driver had no documents for the goods.