Fraudster takes 100,000 soms from man for employment at Kumtor company

A fraudster, who took 100,000 soms from a man for hiring him as a driver at Kumtor company and disappeared, was arrested. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

The fact was registered; pre-trial proceedings under Article 204 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic have begun.

Investigators of the Criminal Police Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky District detained the previously convicted suspect A.S., born in 1965. She was placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

Additional investigative actions and operational measures are taken to detect possible involvement of the suspect in other similar crimes.
