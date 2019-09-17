Border conflict: Heads of Border Services talk on the phone

Chairman of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, Colonel Ularbek Sharsheev and the First Deputy Chairman — Commander of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, Colonel General Rajabali Rahmonali talked on the phone. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The parties discussed border incident involving use of weapons on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. As a result of the negotiations, the shootout was stopped at 21.30.

The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic takes measures to prevent further escalation of the incident. The Tajik side was the first who used weapons, firing at Kyrgyz border posts Maksat and Sai in Leilek district of Batken region. Metal observation tower of Maksat frontier post of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic burned down during shooting from grenade launchers by the Tajik side. One soldier of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic died.

Recall, Tajik citizens began construction work on disputed section of the border in Maksat village of Leilek district, Batken region on September 14.