09:51
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Nearly 6.5 tons of garbage collected on beach in Bosteri for a day

Almost 6.5 tons of garbage were collected during an environmental campaign on one of the beaches in Bosteri village, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«At least 150 people took part in the campaign — employees of the EU Delegation in the Kyrgyz Republic, Embassies of Germany and the UK, the UN system in Kyrgyzstan, volunteers from Bishkek and Issyk-Kul region. Almost two-thirds of the garbage collected is glass and plastic waste. They were sent for recycling to a special facility in Balykchi,» the European Union Delegation said.

The #EUBeachCleanUp campaign is taking place around the world at the initiative of the European Union. In 2018, similar events took place in 70 countries with participation of almost 3,000 people. In 2019, the campaign will be held in almost 80 countries.
link:
views: 37
Print
Related
Divers collect 25 bags of garbage from bottom of Issyk-Kul lake
European Union - Kyrgyzstan: We lose cognac and champagne. What do we get?
Kyrgyzstan to host EU - Central Asia Economic Forum in 2020
Federica Mogherini in Kyrgyzstan: Meeting with President, Order from MFA
Federica Mogherini: Central Asia should not be used for geopolitical games
Kyrgyzstan expects EU support for electoral and judicial reform
Federica Mogherini calls new cooperation agreement with Kyrgyzstan ambitious
Kyrgyzstan to get €36 million for education sector support
EU agrees to include simplified visa regime issue in consideration
Negotiations completed. Kyrgyzstan and EU initial agreement
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million
Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan
Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates
Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots