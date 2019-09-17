Prime Minister instructs to step up measures on protection of state border

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to step up measures on defense and protection of the state border. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies. The Chairman of the State Border Service Ularbek Sharsheev informed about the current situation in the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, where a border incident involving use of weapons took place.

«Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed the need to take measures to ensure safety of residents of border regions and ordered to strengthen protection of the state border. The head of government emphasized that the Kyrgyz side would strictly adhere to previously reached interstate agreements and was committed to a constructive approach when considering border issues,» the statement said.

This work, according to Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, should be carried out with the priority of national interests. Having instructed to strengthen the work on delimitation and demarcation of the state border of Kyrgyzstan, the Prime Minister stressed that positive changes in resolving border issues could be achieved only in conditions of mutual trust, rigorous implementation of previously reached agreements and mutual consideration of interests.

«Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov and Chairman of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Ularbek Sharsheev will go to Batken region. In addition, the Ministry of Health was instructed to take all necessary measures to provide assistance to victims of the border incident,» the Government said.

One soldier was killed during conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Tajik side was the first to use weapons, firing at the Kyrgyz border post Maksat, and then at the temporary border post Sai in Leilek district of Batken region.