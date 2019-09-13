16:00
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Government to pay $ 400 fine for each child of Kyrgyzstanis in Iraq

All issues for transportation of Kyrgyz children from Iraqi prisons to their homeland have been resolved. The Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the government of Kyrgyzstan is waiting for the latest decision of the Iraqi courts.

«The commission worked out all the issues. A delegation of 17 people is ready to leave. But, according to the Foreign Ministry, Iraqi courts are ready to consider the issue only in October. Therefore, the commission is waiting for the last signal from Iraq,» said Zhenish Razakov.

According to him, financial issues have been resolved for transportation of the children. An international organization allocated money for the flight.

«There are about 55 women and 78 children in Iraqi prisons. The commission identified children — Kyrgyzstanis. The government must pay a fine of $ 400 for each child. The Prime Minister allocated money from his fund,» said the Deputy Prime Minister.

The commission also worked out the issues of reintegration and rehabilitation of the children. «We found their relatives, they are ready to take the children,» said Zhenish Razakov.
link:
views: 66
Print
Related
Government to return Kyrgyz children from Iraq
Government intends to return Kyrgyz children from Iraq and Syria
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Human rights activists not know how to help Kyrgyzstani sentenced to death
Relatives ask to save Kyrgyzstani sentenced to death in Iraq
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan sentenced to death in Iraq
Member of terrorist organization detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
Bus collides with Mazda car in Bishkek, four people killed Bus collides with Mazda car in Bishkek, four people killed
Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019 Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019
Scandal with passport forms. Court upholds complaint of Garsu Pasaulis Scandal with passport forms. Court upholds complaint of Garsu Pasaulis