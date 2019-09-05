17:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Drunk Nissan driver crashes into bus in Chui region, injured reported

Driver of Nissan car crashed into a passenger bus in Kyzyl-Tuu village of Chui region. The Traffic Safety Department of the region reported.

The traffic accident happened at about 15.00 yesterday. As a result, a passenger of the car was injured.

«The traffic accident occurred on internal road in the village. Nissan did not fit into the turn and collided with the bus. One person was hospitalized. An examination revealed that the driver of the car was drunk. Bus passengers were not injured. The car was placed on impoundment lot. The materials were sent to the Investigation Service of Sokuluk District Department of Internal Affairs,» the traffic police added.
link:
views: 104
Print
Related
Two people injured, child killed in hit-and-run accident in Bishkek
Number of traffic accidents increases in Kyrgyzstan
Three people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart road
Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Culprit of traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh road found
Fuel tank truck, two cars collide in Zhaiyl district, victims reported
Minibus driven by Kyrgyzstani turns over near Tver (Russia)
Passenger bus drives into ditch in Issyk-Kul region
36 children killed, 828 injured in traffic accidents for 6 months in Kyrgyzstan
Child and woman killed in large traffic accident in Naryn region
Popular
Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually
Roberto Merchan from Spain about boorsoks, tourist tales and love of Talas Roberto Merchan from Spain about boorsoks, tourist tales and love of Talas
Kyrgyzaltyn refutes reports that Kumtor to get additional land Kyrgyzaltyn refutes reports that Kumtor to get additional land