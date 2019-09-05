Drunk Nissan driver crashes into bus in Chui region, injured reported

Driver of Nissan car crashed into a passenger bus in Kyzyl-Tuu village of Chui region. The Traffic Safety Department of the region reported.

The traffic accident happened at about 15.00 yesterday. As a result, a passenger of the car was injured.

«The traffic accident occurred on internal road in the village. Nissan did not fit into the turn and collided with the bus. One person was hospitalized. An examination revealed that the driver of the car was drunk. Bus passengers were not injured. The car was placed on impoundment lot. The materials were sent to the Investigation Service of Sokuluk District Department of Internal Affairs,» the traffic police added.