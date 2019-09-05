Short news, videos most popular on social networking sites in Central Asia

Short news and videos are most popular on social networking sites in the region. These data are presented in the study «Consumption of online news items in Central Asia.»

As the Research Coordinator for IWPR in Central Asia Jazgul Ibraimova noted at the presentation, the analysis shows that the supply of such news is the largest in Central Asia.

«Experts stress that short news also appears from user-generated content,» she said.

At the same time, the study says that social networking sites are on top as a source of information.

«There is a lot of user-generated content, but, at the same time, there is a growing threat of misinformation and fake news. Users usually quote information out of context, and journalists publish it without checking the stated fact. However, today, destructive organizations that spread information in their interests may hide behind user accounts,» added Jazgul Ibraimova.