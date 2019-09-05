15:50
Demand for online news in state languages goes up in Central Asia

Demand for news on the Internet in state languages ​​is increasing in Central Asia. These data are presented in the study «Consumption of online news items in Central Asia.»

As IWPR Project Manager in Central Asia Begaim Adzhikeeva told at presentation of the study, the main language in which news is read on the Internet is Russian, while the demand for news materials in local languages ​​is growing.

At the same time, according to her, local media outlets are slowly adapting to the changing trends of new media, including penetration into the countryside, where the population speaks their native language more.

«Young people read news in English more often than the older generation. On average, 16 percent of respondents aged 16-23 read news in English,» she added.
