At least 60 percent of schools in Bishkek built over 50 years ago

At least 60 percent of schools in Bishkek have been built over 50 years ago. The head of the Education Department of the Bishkek City Administration Saule Meirmanova announced at the meeting of the Permanent Commission on Social Issues of the Bishkek City Council.

According to her, the design capacity of the capital’s schools is 77,000 people, but 154,000 schoolchildren attended them in the 2018/2019 academic year.

Saule Meirmanova added that 8 schools and 6 kindergartens have been built, returned, repurposed and repaired in 2015-2019.

In total, there are 189 organizations in the educational structure of the capital: 4 district education centers, 97 schools, 86 kindergartens and 6 children’s creativity centers.