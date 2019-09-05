12:51
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

At least 60 percent of schools in Bishkek built over 50 years ago

At least 60 percent of schools in Bishkek have been built over 50 years ago. The head of the Education Department of the Bishkek City Administration Saule Meirmanova announced at the meeting of the Permanent Commission on Social Issues of the Bishkek City Council.

According to her, the design capacity of the capital’s schools is 77,000 people, but 154,000 schoolchildren attended them in the 2018/2019 academic year.

Saule Meirmanova added that 8 schools and 6 kindergartens have been built, returned, repurposed and repaired in 2015-2019.

In total, there are 189 organizations in the educational structure of the capital: 4 district education centers, 97 schools, 86 kindergartens and 6 children’s creativity centers.
link:
views: 82
Print
Related
Children taught in shipping containers in one of villages in Naryn region
16 schools in critical condition in Kyrgyzstan
Over 60 percent of Bishkek schools built half a century ago
2,265 secondary schools work in Kyrgyzstan
All schools of Kyrgyzstan have to be connected to Internet by June 1, 2019
Some schools in Kyrgyzstan 300 percent overcrowded
About 20 percent of Bishkek schools have no indoor toilets
At least 2,137 schools in Kyrgyzstan connected to the Internet
Electronic queueing system to be introduced at schools of Kyrgyzstan
Half of Bishkek schools have no conditions for cooking hot meals
Popular
Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually
Roberto Merchan from Spain about boorsoks, tourist tales and love of Talas Roberto Merchan from Spain about boorsoks, tourist tales and love of Talas
Kyrgyzaltyn refutes reports that Kumtor to get additional land Kyrgyzaltyn refutes reports that Kumtor to get additional land