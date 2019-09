Reconstruction of the main heating network started on Akhunbayev Street — between 7 April and Sayakbay Karalaev Streets — today. Bishkekteploset OJSC reported.

Traffic movement will be reportedly limited on the segment of 130 meters opposite the apartment building No. 3 in Ulan microdistrict.

The construction work will last 45 days.

Bishkekteploset OJSC convincingly asks drivers to choose alternative routes to avoid traffic jams.