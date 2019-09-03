16:28
Saudi Fund for Development to finance construction of 27 schools in Kyrgyzstan

Saudi Fund for Development will allocate $ 30 million for construction of schools in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktybek Abdiev told at a press conference.

According to him, it is planned to build 27 schools at the expense of these funds. Tenders for construction and installation works have been held.

The head of the state agency added that, according to the Ministry of Education, 17 schools in the country are in disrepair.

«One educational institution is included in the list of facilities that will be built at the expense of the Arab Fund,» Baktybek Abdiev said.

He noted that eight emergency schools were included in the list under the item «capital investments» for 2019, at least 10 million soms are provided for pre-project documentation on the rest of them.

«We will begin construction of these schools at the beginning of 2020,» the head of the state agency said.
