Three people were injured in traffic accident on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The traffic accident occurred on Kuaky pass.

«Audi driver lost control and the car crashed into a curb on the side of the road. Three people received various injuries. Rescuers pulled them out of the car and handed them over to ambulance doctors,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.