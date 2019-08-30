Government tells what extra money from Centerra Gold to be spent on

Kyrgyzstan has managed to increase receipts under a strategic agreement with Centerra Gold. Head of Kyrgyzaltyn Almazbek Alimbekov announced today at a press conference at the Government.
According to him, as a result of long negotiations, the Kyrgyz Government has managed to conclude an agreement with Centerra Gold, increasing receipts to $ 150 million.
The first transfer has been already made to the Social Partnership for Regional Development Fund. A Supervisory Council will monitor spending of its funds.
Kyrgyzstan holds a 26.6 percent stake in Centerra Gold, which is currently estimated at $ 700 million.