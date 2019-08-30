Double murder suspect in Issyk-Kul to be put on international wanted list

Search for Sergey Smirnov, who shot two people dead in Khan-Teniri camp in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, yielded no results. Police department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, Sergey Smirnov was put on the wanted list in the country on July 10. However, he was not found. «He is an orphan, has no friends. He knows the mountains well. All checkpoints have his profile. But there is no result. The Internal Affairs Department of the region will send materials to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to put him on the international wanted list,» the regional department of internal affairs explained.

Recall, the man shot two people dead in Khan-Teniri camp and took an employee of the anti-plague station hostage on July 5 in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region. The next morning, Sergey Smirnov let the woman go, the woman was not injured.