At least 265 children returned to families from orphanages in 2019

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan has brought 1,499 children out of difficult life situations since the beginning of 2019. Press service of the ministry reported.

At least 41 children were sent to foster families, 123 — to rehabilitation and day care centers, 265 were returned from orphanages to their biological families. At least 313 children were adopted, 1 of them — by foreign citizens.

Guardianship and tutorship were established over 806 children. Birth certificates of 427 children were restored.

Since the beginning of this year, 406 families have been taken out of difficult life situations.

According to the ministry, 244 families in need were assigned child allowances, 76 were provided with rehabilitation services, 199 were employed and 103 were sent for vocational training. 184 citizens received assistance in obtaining passports and 6 families — in obtaining a microcredit.