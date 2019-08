There are 401,700 private entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee reported.

Compared to 2018, their number increased by 3.1 percent.

The number of employees at small and medium enterprises amounted to 91,000 people last year.

For the first quarter of 2019, $ 43.5 million of foreign direct investment with an increase of 21 percent have been attracted to Bishkek.