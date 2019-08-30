Omurbek Tekebayev believes Atambayev should not become political prisoner

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov has set a political precedent,» said Ata Meken party leader Omurbek Tekebayev at a meeting with reporters.

He noted that political roles and history have changed in recent years, new faces have come to the political arena.

According to Omurbek Tekebayev, his team will prepare for retrial of his case.

«We are not going to take revenge. As a person, I have forgiven everyone, but we have the state policy and laws. The people who gave the order and executed it must be held accountable. As I stated earlier, Almazbek Atambayev should not become a political prisoner. We must show at the level of Central Asia that the presidents and ex-presidents are all equal before the law,» said Omurbek Tekebayev.

On August 21, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.