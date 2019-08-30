Omurbek Tekebayev believes Atambayev should not become political prisoner

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov has set a political precedent,» said Ata Meken party leader Omurbek Tekebayev at a meeting with reporters.
He noted that political roles and history have changed in recent years, new faces have come to the political arena.
According to Omurbek Tekebayev, his team will prepare for retrial of his case.
On August 21, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances.
Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.