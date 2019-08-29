Son of ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs put on wanted list

Son of the former deputy minister of internal affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov was put on the wanted list. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A preventive measure in the form of house arrest was selected for the 22-year-old Mukhammed-Ali Asanov in absentia. He is suspected of complicity in abuse of office.

«On August 8, Kursan Asanov organized illegal handing over of material evidence, documents and other items of significant importance in a criminal case. He took all this out of the house of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. The driver of Kursan Asanov, Damirbek Paizylda uulu, handed over the aforementioned items to Mukhammed-Ali Asanov at the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 8 between 9 p.m. and 9.15 p.m. The documents were handed over to Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters. All persons involved in the crime are being identified,» the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. On August 23, driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylda uulu was detained. He is accused of complicity in abuse of office. On August 27, the ex-deputy minister was detained. The court chose for him a preventive measure in form of house arrest.