Bicycle lane along Issyk-Kul to be built at the expense of loan from ACG

The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) provides a loan of $ 128 million for reconstruction of a part of Issyk-Kul ring road. The Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, it is planned to repair the section from Korumdu in Issyk-Kul district to Balbai Batyr village in Tyup district.

«The site was designed according to the parameters of the 2nd technical category of the road of international importance with a 4-lane carriageway throughout the site. It is planned to build sidewalks in settlements to ensure road safety, and a bicycle lane throughout the site (it is combined with the sidewalk in the settlements),» the Ministry of Transport reported.

The loan was approved by two ACG member countries: OPEC and the Saudi Fund for Development. The rest — the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and the Islamic Development Bank — submitted the issue to the Board of Directors for consideration.