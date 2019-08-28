18:32
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Business welcomes news of entry into force of agreement on Kumtor

«Business welcomed the news of the entry into force of the Strategic Agreement between the Government of Kyrgyzstan and Centerra Gold on Kumtor,» Askar Sydykov, Executive Director of the International Business Council, said to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, any uncertainties in relations between the Government and Centerra Gold directly affect the investment climate in Kyrgyzstan. The business is looking at the current situation with the largest investor.

Related news
Receipts under agreement with Centerra Gold increased to $ 150 million
«If there are any unresolved issues, as before, then this makes itself felt. Therefore, the fact that the media have now reported on the settlement of issues will have a positive effect on the image,» said Askar Sydykov.

He notes that one should not wait for new investors after reports about Kumtor. Settlement of all disputes with the largest investor is only one element. The whole regime must be made favorable for arrival of other large investors.

«At a minimum, it is worth restricting law enforcement’s interference in companies’ activities. Until now, most large investors are under pressure, they become objects of additional checks, additional taxes and payments. This does not encourage them to recommend Kyrgyzstan to their colleagues. Yes, the entry into force of the agreement with Centerra Gold on Kumtor is good. But a lot needs to be done to attract large investors to the country. We have not the best investment climate now,» Askar Sydykov believes.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Agreements on Kumtor to positively influence mining industry situation
Договоренности по Кумтору положительно скажутся на ситуации в горной отрасли
Receipts under agreement with Centerra Gold increased to $ 150 million
Поступления по соглашению с Centerra Gold увеличили до $150 миллионов
Centerra announces termination of legal proceedings affecting Kumtor project
Centerra объявила о прекращении судебных разбирательств, затрагивающих Кумтор
Centerra announces satisfaction of conditions to completing strategic agreement
Over 9.3 tons of gold produced at Kumtor mine for first six months of 2019
Prime Minister meets with Chief Executive Officer of Centerra Gold Inc.
Kumtor enters the top 10 lowest cost gold mines in world
Popular
Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata
Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek
Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet
British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar