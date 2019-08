Gas supply of some districts of Bishkek will be suspended on August 29-30. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

At least 543 consumers, living in the area bounded by Buurdinskaya Street, Temirovsky, Keminsky lanes and Big Chui Canal will be left without gas.

Bishkekgaz branch of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC apologizes for the inconvenience.