Sadyr Japarov not to write claim on traffic accident in which his son was killed

Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov forgave driver of a car, under the wheels of which his son died. Fellow party member of Sadyr Japarov, Melis Aspekov, posted on Facebook.

Former deputy Sadyr Japarov asked not to sue the driver and not to write a claim. «He considers the happened as an accident and is sure that if the driver is punished, there will be no benefit from this. It’s all in Allah’s hands,» Melis Aspekov posted.

Motorcycle of Sadyr Japarov’s son Dastan crashed into a Toyota car. He died without regaining consciousness. The girl who was with the man received injuries of varying severity and was hospitalized.

The fact of the accident was registered. All the necessary examinations have been appointed, an investigation is underway.

Courts of all instances sentenced Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. The ex-deputy was convicted under the article 227 (hostage taking) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
