Inflation rate to reach 4 percent in Kyrgyzstan by the end of 2019

By the end of 2019, prices in Kyrgyzstan are expected to grow by 4 percent compared to December 2018. The National Bank of the country says.

According to the bank, as of August 16, the annual inflation rate amounted to 1.9 percent. The main factors of inflation were price stability in world food markets and weak domestic demand.

«The National Bank predicts low inflationary dynamics until the end of this year in the absence of internal and external shocks. An average annual inflation rate in 2019 will not exceed 1.5 percent,» the bank said.