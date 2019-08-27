15:04
CEC: Omurbek Tekebayev will not be able to return to Parliament

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency whether the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev would be able to return his seat in the Parliament.

According to the Deputy Chairman of CEC Abdyzhapar Bekmatov, if the Pervomaisky District Court and subsequent instances recognize Tekebayev not guilty, he will not return to the Parliament in any case.

«The legislation in force has no procedure for return of a deputy seat. But he will be able to run for the Parliament in 2020,» said Abdyzhapar Bekmatov.

On August 21, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan sent the criminal case for review due to newly discovered circumstances.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.
