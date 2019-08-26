Driver of ex-deputy interior minister to be in custody until October 23

Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek selected a preventive measure to the driver and bodyguard of the ex-deputy minister of internal affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov, Damirbek Paizylla uulu.

By a court order, he will be in custody until October 23.

Recall, Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. Driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylla uulu was detained on August 23.