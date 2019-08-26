Border conflict. Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informs about details of incident

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable. Press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

Residents of Tajik Khoja-Alo village of Isfara district of Tajikistan reportedly gathered on August 24 at 15.40 in Head Water Intake area in Kok-Tash village of Batken district of Kyrgyzstan near the state border. They expressed dissatisfaction with the construction of Aksay — Kok-Tash road, running through the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«After the Tajik side carried out awareness-raising activities, the residents of the border village dispersed. Another conflict occurred between residents of the border regions of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on August 24 at 15.30 in Leilek district. About 15-20 citizens of Tajikistan demanded from a resident of Zhany-Zher rural area to stop construction of a fence on the territory of his house, referring to the fact that the house is located on a disputed section of the state border. A verbal skirmish occurred between them and the owner of the fence, after which the citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan began destroying the fence,» the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan said.

In order to prevent a conflict, border guards and law enforcement officials of Kyrgyzstan arrived at the scene of the incident. Citizens of Tajikistan began stoning Kyrgyz servicemen and attacking them to take away weapons.

«In order to prevent escalation of the conflict, the Kyrgyz border guards fired two shots into the air, after which the Tajik citizens fled to their territory.

Situation in this section of the state border is currently stable,» the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.