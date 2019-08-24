Russia to take into account length of work in EEU when calculating pension

Length of work in countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will be taken into account in Russia when calculating pensions. Yuzhniy Federalny media outlet reported.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that will give many Russians an opportunity to receive an allowance to their existing pensions by increasing their working experience. If previously the length of service abroad was not taken into account in calculation of pensions, such an opportunity has appeared now.

However, it will not be applied to work experience in all foreign countries. The length of service only in countries that are members of the Eurasian Economic Union will be taken into account. This means that if a Russian citizen worked in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia or Kyrgyzstan, then such experience will be taken into account in calculation of a pension. Previously, such working experience was not taken into account.