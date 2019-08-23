Salaries of teachers to grow by 30 percent in Kyrgyzstan from October

Teachers’ salaries will grow by 30 percent. The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced at a meeting of the Pedagogical Council in August.

He stressed importance of the education system in the development of the country. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev recalled Duishen from «First Teacher» by Chingiz Aitmatov.

«Overcoming all the hardships and grievances in life, educating children in a primitive school in a remote mountain village, he became a model of a Kyrgyz teacher of that time — a modest and generous patriot of his homeland. The main goal of his life was education of children as a symbol of the country’s transition from a dark past to a brighter future,» he said.

The Prime Minister noted that illiteracy of the population was becoming a large-scale social problem.

«More than 800 million inhabitants of the planet are currently illiterate — which means they cannot make their life and the life of the country better. Therefore, the main task of the Kyrgyz government is to create a competitive education system,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

According to him, it is necessary to actively introduce information and communication technologies, innovations and investments in education, create a modern material and technical base of educational institutions and improve the quality of education, provide state support to the system.

«Each som invested in education is a successful economy and a strong social sphere in the future,» he said.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed that strengthening the human resources of the education system would become another priority for the government. He recalled that President Sooronbai Jeenbekov set the task for the Cabinet of Ministers to increase teachers’ salaries.

«From October 1, teachers’ salaries will be increased by 30 percent. A teacher who taught children for 20 hours and received 12,000 soms will get over 18,000 soms,» he said.