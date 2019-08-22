Affected party in case of Azimzhan Askarov set out to take away his house

Affected party in the case of sentenced to life in prison human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov demand from him to give his house to the family of the murdered policeman Myktybek Sulaimanov.

Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Center reports that the affected party filed a lawsuit to Bazar-Korgon court and the hearing is scheduled for August 30.

It is noted that arrest was withdrawn from the house of Azimzhan Askarov by decision of Bazar-Korgon District Court of Jalal-Abad region dated September 5, 2017 following the suit of Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan. But in 2019, the bailiff of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek repeatedly seized the property.

Human rights activists believe that it is illegal to take away the only housing from the Askarovs family and this is contrary to the Constitution.

«The decision of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic dated December 23, 2013 sets a list of property of the debtor that cannot be seized: this is a residential building in which the debtor and his family reside permanently, it is not subject to pledge at the same time. So, it cannot be alienated,» Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan recalls.

We repeatedly noted earlier that the seized house was the only house inherited by Askarov from his mother, and it was not mortgaged. Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan

On July 30, the Chui Regional Court considered the criminal case against the life-sentenced human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov under new circumstances. Change of the prison term and release of the head of Vozdukh human rights organization was denied.

This case has been already reviewed two years ago due to newly discovered circumstances in connection with the decision of the UN Human Rights Committee, which recognized that the human rights activist was tortured.

Azimzhan Askarov was detained in conditions degrading human dignity and deprived of the right to a fair trial. UN Human Rights Committee

The human rights activist was sentenced to life imprisonment. He is charged with inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010.