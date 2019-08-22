Passengers of Bishkek – Antalya flight awaiting departure at airport for 7 hours

Passengers of Bishkek – Antalya charter flight are awaiting departure at Manas Airport for seven hours.

User Tatyana Galich shared a video on Facebook, in which passengers express dissatisfaction with the current situation. “Passengers are kept in the dark. The plane is most likely broken,” she posted.

Avia Traffic Airlines told 24.kg news agency that the flight was delayed for technical reasons. The plane was supposed to take off at 6.00 am, but the departure was postponed to 15.00. All passengers receive meals.