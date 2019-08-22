14:44
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Passengers of Bishkek – Antalya flight awaiting departure at airport for 7 hours

Passengers of Bishkek – Antalya charter flight are awaiting departure at Manas Airport for seven hours.

User Tatyana Galich shared a video on Facebook, in which passengers express dissatisfaction with the current situation. “Passengers are kept in the dark. The plane is most likely broken,” she posted.

Avia Traffic Airlines told 24.kg news agency that the flight was delayed for technical reasons. The plane was supposed to take off at 6.00 am, but the departure was postponed to 15.00. All passengers receive meals.

    
link:
views: 111
Print
Related
Manas and Munich airports sign Memorandum of Cooperation
Germany interested in Manas International Airport
Manas International Airport asks passengers to arrive at airport in advance
Stateless man living in secure zone of Manas airport for 3 months
Bishkek – Istanbul flight delayed due to technical reasons
Manas airport operates in normal mode
10 flights delayed at Manas airport due to bad weather
Message about bomb threat at Manas airport came from abroad
Bomb at Manas airport not found
Bomb threat at Manas airport. No flight delays reported
Popular
Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation
Man suspected of rape of 15-year-old relative wanted Man suspected of rape of 15-year-old relative wanted
Omurbek Babanov comes to SCNS for interrogation Omurbek Babanov comes to SCNS for interrogation
12 buses damaged during riots in Bishkek repaired 12 buses damaged during riots in Bishkek repaired