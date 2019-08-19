Kyrgyzstan to reduce fines for some traffic violations from 3,000 to 1,000 soms

Government of Kyrgyzstan supports an initiative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to reduce the size of fines for some traffic violations. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov stated during a meeting of the interagency working group on the analysis of regulatory legal acts.

«We received many appeals from the public, deputies of the Parliament, drivers about the need to reduce the size of fines for a number of violations. Based on the proposals we received, our working group has approved reduction of fines for eight types of violations,» said Zhenish Razakov.

Thus, it is proposed to change the category of fines for the following violations: non-compliance with requirements of road signs; non-compliance with marking requirements of the carriageway (with the exception of violations of the rules for overtaking or maneuvering with entry into the oncoming lane); violation of the rules for stopping or parking; non-observance of a safe distance, interval or violation of location of vehicles on the roadway; violation of traffic rules on motorways; failure to comply with traffic regulations to stop in front of the stop line indicated by the road signs or markings of the carriageway with prohibiting traffic signal or prohibiting traffic controller’s gesture; violation of the rules for overtaking or maneuvering without entry into the oncoming lane; violation of the rules for using external lighting devices or warning signals.

The size of fines for these violations will be reduced from 3,000 to 1,000 soms.