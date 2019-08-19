16:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan to reduce fines for some traffic violations from 3,000 to 1,000 soms

Government of Kyrgyzstan supports an initiative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to reduce the size of fines for some traffic violations. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov stated during a meeting of the interagency working group on the analysis of regulatory legal acts.

«We received many appeals from the public, deputies of the Parliament, drivers about the need to reduce the size of fines for a number of violations. Based on the proposals we received, our working group has approved reduction of fines for eight types of violations,» said Zhenish Razakov.

Thus, it is proposed to change the category of fines for the following violations: non-compliance with requirements of road signs; non-compliance with marking requirements of the carriageway (with the exception of violations of the rules for overtaking or maneuvering with entry into the oncoming lane); violation of the rules for stopping or parking; non-observance of a safe distance, interval or violation of location of vehicles on the roadway; violation of traffic rules on motorways; failure to comply with traffic regulations to stop in front of the stop line indicated by the road signs or markings of the carriageway with prohibiting traffic signal or prohibiting traffic controller’s gesture; violation of the rules for overtaking or maneuvering without entry into the oncoming lane; violation of the rules for using external lighting devices or warning signals.

The size of fines for these violations will be reduced from 3,000 to 1,000 soms.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
Deputies propose 100,000 soms fines for a number of traffic violations
Kyrgyzstan to have single fine for unbuckled seat belt
President comments on new fines, promises disclosure of new scandalous facts
Plan for collection of fines from Safe City included in budget for 2019
Deputies offer to punish for mistakes in ads
Road Safety Department starts testing fines recording system
Guilty of fatal traffic accidents drivers to be imprisoned for 7 years in KR
Almost two thousand drivers fined for week for speeding up
Tax debt in Kyrgyzstan reaches almost 3 billion soms
National Bank fines owners of exchange offices for work without license
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan enter top 3 in terms of their number in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan enter top 3 in terms of their number in Russia
Large sum of money found in house of relatives of Almazbek Atambayev Large sum of money found in house of relatives of Almazbek Atambayev
Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan suffers from mudflow Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan suffers from mudflow
Bus with illegal immigrants from Kyrgyzstan stopped in Krasnoyarsk Bus with illegal immigrants from Kyrgyzstan stopped in Krasnoyarsk