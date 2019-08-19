Interior Ministry finds out participation of Baabiev in August events

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan found out participation of Farkhat Baabiev in the events on August 7-8 during pre-trial proceedings. Press service of the ministry reported.

An interdepartmental investigation team conducts pre-trial proceedings on the fact of riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8.

On August 16, Farkhat Baabiev was notified of suspicion of a crime under Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (participation in mass riots). A preventive measure in form of detention until October 9 was selected for him.

Earlier, an audio recording of alleged conversation between two supporters of the former president Alamzbek Atambayev was posted on YouTube. One of them is Farkhat Baabiev, who actively participated in the events on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash. He is talking with some Aman.

The voice, allegedly belonging to Baabiev, gives instructions to Aman to start smashing the houses and business of natives of Osh region.