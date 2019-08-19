13:27
Kyrgyzstanis injured in traffic accident in Novosibirsk Oblast of Russia

One person died, nine more were injured as a result of a traffic accident involving a minibus in Karasuk district of Novosibirsk Oblast of Russia. TASS reported with reference to the Unified Duty Dispatch Service.

«According to our data, one victim is a citizen of Armenia. Nine people were injured, including citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan,» the source said.

According to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Novosibirsk Oblast, on Sunday, driver of the minibus, traveling from Novosibirsk to Karasuk, lost control of the vehicle and overturned the minibus into ditch at about 23.20.

As a result of the traffic accident, the driver and eight passengers were injured, one passenger died in an ambulance.

According to some Russian media, one citizen of Kyrgyzstan was injured.
