Gas supply of some districts of Sokuluk village will be suspended on August 20. Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

In connection with the repair work, supply of natural gas will be cut off:

On Kainazarov, Frunze, Osh, Skolnaya, Moskovskaya, Lenin, Pioneer, Dostuk Streets, Zhemchuzhina kindergarten, Seyil cafe.

The repair work is carried out to ensure safety of consumers and trouble-free operation of equipment.