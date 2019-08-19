Woman attempts to sell girl for 50,000 soms in Osh city

A woman who decided to sell a 19-year-old orphan girl for 100,000 soms was arrested in Osh city. The Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital reported.

Investigators reportedly received information that unknown persons were looking for customers to buy a girl born in 2000. The information was confirmed during a check.

The 42-year-old «saleswoman» is a native of Jalal-Abad. She was looking for buyers in Osh city. Security officials disguised as potential clients met with the woman.

After haggling, she decided to reduce the price to 50,000 soms. The woman was detained.

She was charged with a number of articles, including «Kidnapping». The suspect was placed in Osh pre-trial detention center for two months. It was found out that the woman is not a relative of the victim. Psychologists work with the girl. The police are looking for her relatives.