Bishkek resident demands fair investigation and withdrawal of charges

Resident of Bishkek Venera Kyzalakova demands a fair trial and is ready to die by her own hand. She told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, she has already appealed to the Chairman of the Supreme Court and the Prosecutor General with a demand for an impartial and fair hearing of her case. However, she remained unheard. This time, the woman asks the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to stop the judicial lawlessness.

«My sister and I will hold a single-person picket at the White House. Our protests near the courthouse did not give a result. If they continue to ignore us, we are ready for suicide,» said Venera Kyzalakova.

Former husband of Venera Kyzalakova, Bakyt Kuruluev, registered his sister Ainura as owner of non-residential premises, where he later opened a store. But during the divorce, he said that it was she, Venera, who forged the signatures, registered her relative as owner of the market outlet without the consent of her husband. A criminal case has been opened against Kyzalakova under the article «Fraud.» The defendant claims that the investigation is conducted one-sidedly and with an accusatory bias.

Venera Kyzalakova added that initially Kubanychbek Kasymbekov considered the case in the Leninsky District Court of the capital. «He sent our materials for further investigation to the Leninsky District Department of Internal Affairs, as one of the victims refused his testimony. But we do not count on a fair and objective investigation,» the woman said.
