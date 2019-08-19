Large International Tennis Tournament held in Bishkek

Bishkek Sunrise Open — 1 International Tennis Tournament ended in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. The International Tennis Federation reported.

About 80 athletes from 10 countries participated in it, including Israel, India and the USA.

In singles among juniors, Aleksey Shestakov (Ukraine) defeated Danil Ozerny (Kazakhstan) in the decisive match — 6: 7, 6: 3, 6: 2. Among the girls, the Russian Julia Trifonova defeated her fellow countrywoman Polina Paunova — 6: 1, 7: 5 in the finals.

Kazakhstanis Dmitry Bezborodov and Danil Ozernoy, girls Adele Malgonusova (Kazakhstan) and Darya Zubtsovskaya (Belarus) were the best in the doubles.

None of the Kyrgyz athletes entered the finals.