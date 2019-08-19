Release of Batukaev. Irina Tsopova released on her own recognizance

Laboratory assistant Irina Tsopova, who is involved in a criminal case on the unlawful release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev, was released from custody. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that the court released her on her own recognizance not to leave the city.

Criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, these are the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev, the ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova and others.

Another suspect of involvement in the release of the criminal — the former secretary of the Defense Council (Security Council now) and the ex-chairman of SCNS Busurmankul Tabaldiev — disappeared without a trace. He was put on the wanted list.