Large sum of money found in house of relatives of Almazbek Atambayev

Police officers found a large amount of money and lists during a search in the house of relatives of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The search was carried out in the house of the father-in-law of the son of the former president Seyit Atambayev on the night of August 9, 2019 as a part of pre-trial proceedings on the facts of riots in Koi-Tash village.

During the search, a bag, left by Seyit Atambayev for storage on August 8, was seized.

«At least 170,000 soms, lists of people with indication of settlements, phone numbers; records with total expenses of 2,225 million soms and $ 318,000 have been found,» the Interior Ministry said.

According to preliminary data, these funds were spent on the maintenance and financing of participants of rallies and riots.

Currently, these lists are carefully studied, and a legitimate decision will be made on them in the future.

Earlier, the wife of the former president Raisa Atambayeva told that immediately after the events in Koi-Tash 10 police officers broke into the house of Almazbek Atambayev’s co-father-in-law and turned everything upside down.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. All roads to Koi-Tash were blocked, communication was jammed, access to the Internet was blocked. At least 3,000 police officers and special machinery were pulled in to the epicenter. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. He was taken to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for interrogation. He is detained.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, and riots.