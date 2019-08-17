Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan suffers from mudflow

Mudflow hit Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic confirmed the information.

According to preliminary information, the mudflow was caused by heavy rains in the valleys and gorges of Issyk-Kul region. Seven residential buildings were damaged in Chyrpykty village, and three houses — in Kosh-Kol village.

At least 16 workers of the ministry and 15 local residents arrived at the scene. Mudflow water was pumped out by motor pumps. The work was fully completed by 11.30.