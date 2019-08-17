Stuntman Farkhat Kosimov becomes instructor of Hungarian martial arts

Stuntman from Kyrgyzstan Farkhat Kosimov obtained a certificate of instructor of Hungarian traditional martial arts.

According to him, he became the first native of Central Asia who obtained such a certificate. «These are the ancient martial arts of the nomad Magyars, the ancestors of Attila,» he wrote.

According to the Hungarian media, the training camp for youth and adults Felföldi Dalia Iskola was open for five days.

Trainings in archery, use of a saber, whip, stick, spear, and ax were held there. Its participants also practiced pursuing and Hungarian folk wrestling.