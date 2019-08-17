12:36
Safe City: Broken cameras to be restored in Bishkek within a month

Cameras of Safe City project, broken during the riots in Bishkek, will be restored within a month. The State Committee for Information Technology and Communications of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Vega Radio Engineering Corporation ordered equipment from factories. Its delivery to Kyrgyzstan takes time. After it, the cameras will be installed, tested and put into operation.

The procedure will take at least a month.

Riots in Bishkek incurred losses to Vega Radio Engineering Corporation of 4 million soms. At least 34 CCTV cameras have been broken.

According to the service model of implementation of Safe City project and contractual relations, the contractor is obliged to restore the work of damaged hardware and software systems at own expense in a short time. The State Committee for Information Technology and Communications will not pay damages.
