Kyrgyzstani Nuraida Anarkulova took the third place at the Youth World Wrestling Championship. The United World Wrestling reports.

She competed in 57 kg weight category. At the start, she lost to future champion Akie Hanai (Japan), defeated Tanya Teneva (Bulgaria) in the consolation round, and Barti Baghel (India) — in the battle for bronze.

The World Championship is taking place in Tallinn (Estonia). Earlier, Meerim Zhumanazarova won silver medal in 68 kg weight category.