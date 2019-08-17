11:03
4,800 residential buildings constructed in Kyrgyzstan in 2019

About 4,800 individual residential houses have been built in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the year. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Since January, individual residential buildings with a total area of ​​551,300 square meters have been commissioned, which is 15.1 percent more than in January — July 2018.

Osh, Jalal-Abad and Chui regions, as well as Bishkek account for the main share of the commissioned individual housing.

Compared to last year, commissioning of individual residential buildings increased in all regions, most of all — in Jalal-Abad region — by 29.5 percent, in Osh city — by 22.9 percent, in Bishkek — by 17.5 percent, and in Osh region — by 14.5 percent.
