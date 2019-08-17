Vice Prime Minister sues Asia News newspaper

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov has filed a lawsuit against Asia News newspaper. The Government’s Office confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The Cabinet reminded that earlier the media published inaccurate information about alleged involvement of Zhenish Razakov in the Tajik special services. The amount of the claim is 10 million soms.

In March, deputies of the Parliament asked the State Committee for National Security to verify the accuracy of information about the Deputy Prime Minister. They drew attention to the publications of Tajik media that Zhenish Razakov was an agent of the special services of the neighboring country.

The State Committee for National Security, on the basis of incriminating media publications regarding the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, conducted pre-trial proceedings in a criminal case registered under the article «High treason». According to the results of the check, the official’s involvement in the special services of foreign states was not confirmed.