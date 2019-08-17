11:02
SCNS discloses diagnosis of Sapar Isakov

Former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov has spinal artery syndrome. Press center of the State Committee for National Security informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, Sapar Isakov was hospitalized and is under the supervision of doctors.

«A consultation of doctors took place. Sapar Isakov was diagnosed with spinal artery syndrome. He is hospitalized,» the State Committee said.

Note of 24.kg news agency. Spinal artery syndrome is impaired blood circulation in vessels that are located inside the spine. This is the most common cause of strokes at a young age.
