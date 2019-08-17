Prosecutor’s office brings two more charges against Almazbek Atambayev

Investigation team of the Military Prosecutor’s Office handed the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev two more notifications of suspected crimes as a part of criminal investigation against him. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of complicity in corruption.

The former president is suspected of organizing sustained and systematic unlawful actions by individual officials of the Frunze Forestry and the State Registration Service. In particular, he is accused of illegal obtaining of a land plot of the Forest Fund and its use at his discretion in his own interests and the interests of his family.

«As a result of the unlawful actions by certain officials of state bodies and other persons, Almazbek Atambayev expanded the 2.7 hectares land plot of TNC Dastan OJSC illegally obtained by him in ownership, located in Koi-Tash village of Alamedin district,» the supervisory authority said in the statement.

Almazbek Atambayev is also suspected of creating a stable corruption group together with Albek Ibraimov and other officials of TNC Dastan OJSC. This is violation of the requirements of the legislation on strategic facilities, illegal seizure of a cultural and recreational complex with the 2.7 hectares land plot with objects under construction of a cultural and recreational complex (health care center) located in Koi-Tash village. The land was on the balance of TNC Dastan OJSC and belongs to strategic facilities.