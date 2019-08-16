12:11
SCNS finds out who of Kyrgyzstanis in Syria and Iraq involved in terrorism

National Security Agencies of Kyrgyzstan are working on return of citizens who left for the war zone of Syria and Iraq, as well as those who are staying in different refugee camps. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Their involvement in terrorist activities is now being found out. Many of them have children. Consent of their parents, who must stay in the Syrian-Iraqi zone until the verification is completed, is required for their return to homeland.

In case of involvement in terrorist activities, parents may be deprived of their rights to children.

Returned citizens will undergo rehabilitation, and in accordance with the requirements of the law, the degree of their responsibility will be determined.

The work on return of Kyrgyzstanis from the war zones of Syria and Iraq, as well as those who stay in different refugee camps, is under the personal control of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.
