SCNS starts check of provocative recording urging “to smash Osh natives”

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan conducts a check of recording of a conversation with provocative calls to «smash Osh natives.» Press center of SCNS reported.

The audio recording of the conversation between, allegedly, two supporters of the former president was posted on YouTube yesterday. It is reported that one of them is Farkhat Baabiev, who actively participated in the events on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash. He is talking to some Aman.

The SCNS stresses that if the authenticity of this audio recording is confirmed, as well as other provocative materials, measures will be taken within the framework of the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.
